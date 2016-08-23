Lawsuit dismissed against DCSS

A lawsuit against the DCSS has been dismissed. (Source: WALB)

A discrimination lawsuit against the Dougherty County school board has been dismissed.

A former high-ranking administrator sued the system after she was fired.

MORE: Former Dougherty Co. employee cites race in discrimination suit

The court ruled the board had ample reason to terminate her.

Human Resources Director Tracy Williams was fired in 2011 after an incident between her and a co-worker.

She sued, claiming she was fired based on her race and describing a hostile working environment.

According to the summary judgment in Federal Court, evidence showed Williams had an "acrimonious relationship" with a co-worker and that their office was "dysfunctional."

"But they found no evidence there was any racially motivated harassment going on and they found no basis that the school board terminated her on a racial basis. They had ample reasons to have done so," said DCSS Attorney Flin Coleman.

