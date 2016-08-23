Victim dies in hospital after Albany shooting

Albany Police reported that the victim in an Albany shooting on Tuesday passed away at the hospital around 5:50 p.m.

Officials said the victim was Darius Keys, 19, from Camilla.

APD said that his death will now be investigated by the department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit and the department’s Gang Unit.

The shooting happened behind Cedar Apartments and police are still searching for two suspects.

According to a post on the APD Facebook page, the shooting happened after 4 p.m.

Investigators quickly began canvassing the area looking for the shooters and talking to people who may have seen what happened.

"Basically we are still interviewing the witnesses. Maybe we can get some developed leads from that," said said Major Reginald Brown with the Albany Police Department.

Police said that they were searching for 2 black males with dreads.

One man is 5'10" and around 140 lbs. The other is between 5'7"-5'9".

At least one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

Police are allowing residents to return to the complex.

Officials are also looking for a white Dodge Charger, but they are not sure if it was involved in the shooters getaway.

"There was a white Dodge Charger look out that was given. With two black male suspects, but nothing has been confirmed at this time," said Brown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS

