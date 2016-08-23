Colquitt Co. helps Louisiana flood victims

Thousands of kids in Louisiana are without basic supplies as they head back to school, following the devastating floods. But folks in South Georgia are working to fix that.



People in Moultrie are asking for donated supplies to send to kids in Ascension Parish. Joy Tomlinson Parker came up with the idea and organized a few drop-off locations around town. She plans to get the delivery sent out this week.

"We are one of three donation locations for schools supplies. Whether it's a backpack, or crayons, or notebooks. Just your simple, basic needs that you have for school supplies. The Colquitt Shopper here in town along with the Robert Hutson Chrysler-Dodge Showroom," said Tommie Beth Willis Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber Of Commerce.

CLICK HERE if you want to help....

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.