Community leaders come together to assist LAMP

Organizations are coming together to help get the homeless off the streets of Lowndes County.

Community leaders and pastors attended a lunch and learn at Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP.

The shelter is looking for more community support.

Leaders learned how their organizations could serve food and minister to folks at the shelter.

One former shelter resident who now has a job talked about the importance of helping people in need.

"Oh absolutely, it made a difference. They would come in with food, they would speak to us, talk to us, and it was very nice to have someone to talk to," said Jeff Kosko, former LAMP resident.

LAMP officials say 80% of the people who get assistance don't return for more.

