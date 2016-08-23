Lowndes Co. officials remind residents to be prepared for hurricane season

"This is just a time where our community is focused on a lot of other different things; preparedness is not something we can overlook," said Paige Dukes.

Hurricane season has pretty tame so far, but emergency officials want to make sure you're prepared for possible trouble.

Lowndes County regularly checks its infrastructure to make sure it's ready for severe weather.

They urge you to be ready too with a NOAA weather radio and code red alerts to let you know when bad weather is coming.

Officials said it's easy to forget we're in the middle of hurricane season.

"School just started back, we've got football season that's here, and college football season around the corner, we have farmers who are really busy. This is just a time where our community is focused on a lot of other different things; preparedness is not something we can overlook," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information.

Hurricane season continues until the end of November.

