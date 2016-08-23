Lowndes student participates in boys nation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

A Lowndes High School student had a rare opportunity to represent his school, and to delve into the world of politics in Washington.

Spencer Pipkin represented Lowndes County at Boys Nation over the summer.  The program is a hands on approach to learning about the government and how it functions.

Pipkin says it helped prepare him for a career in politics.

"I love anything to do with politics. So being involved in a political party that we can actually make our on planks and make our own policy was such a great experience for me," Pipkin said.

Pipkin says his biggest honor was being chosen to lay a wreath on the tomb of the unknowns while he was there. 

