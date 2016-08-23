Lee Co. siding, roofing contractor arrested again

Kehren was arrested in March after taking money and not completing work for a Terrell County church. (Source: WALB)

The owner of a well-known Lee County siding and roofing business has been arrested again.

David Williams Kehren, 48, was arrested and booked into the Terrell County Jail Sunday, charged with one felony count of theft by conversion.

He is the owner of Advantage Vinyl and Siding.

Kehren is accused of taking $22,500 to do work on a private home in Terrell County and not completing the work, as well as damaging the property during some of the labor.

"He also told her he would paint the trim for free if she purchased the windows and while he was painting the trim the painters spilled paint down the side of her brick home, on her flowers, on her hedges and made a mess," said Investigator Sgt. Wilson Shattles with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office. "She was upset that she had acquired Mr. Kehren and Advantage Vinyl Siding to do the work and he did not perform the work."

He was granted a $100,000 bond.

Kehren was arrested in March after taking money and not completing work for a Terrell County church.

The Terrell County Sheriff's office said he is wanted for the same charge in Dougherty County, but officials there didn't confirm this information.

The investigation began in July after a homeowner found out that windows they gave money to Kehren for were never ordered.

Kehren returned $10,000 to the homeowner, but still owes $10,500 according to investigators.

