Job fair in Crisp Co. seeks to fill 50-60 jobs

Dozens of jobs are up for grabs at a job fair Tuesday in Crisp County.

South Georgia Technical College is inviting students and the public to connect with more than 20 different employers. Businesses attending include Helena Industries, Ingo Money, Innovative Senior Solutions, Easter Seals Southern Georgia, Crisp Regional Hospital and more.

SGTC Director of Business and Industry Michelle McGowan says 50 to 60 different positions will be available, with job levels ranging from high school diploma to degree-level positions. Job openings are available in production, welding, accounting, and others.

Job seekers are asked to bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews on-site and pre-employment testing.

Two sessions of the job fair will be held. The first is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both will be held on the campus of South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center.

