Job fair in Crisp Co. seeks to fill 50-60 jobs - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Job fair in Crisp Co. seeks to fill 50-60 jobs

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
South Georgia Technical College (Source: WALB) South Georgia Technical College (Source: WALB)
20 different employers will be at Tuesday's job fair. (Source: SGTC) 20 different employers will be at Tuesday's job fair. (Source: SGTC)
Michelle McGowan (Source: WALB) Michelle McGowan (Source: WALB)
Monica Simmons (Source: WALB) Monica Simmons (Source: WALB)
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

Dozens of jobs are up for grabs at a job fair Tuesday in Crisp County.

South Georgia Technical College is inviting students and the public to connect with more than 20 different employers. Businesses attending include Helena Industries, Ingo Money, Innovative Senior Solutions, Easter Seals Southern Georgia, Crisp Regional Hospital and more.

SGTC Director of Business and Industry Michelle McGowan says 50 to 60 different positions will be available, with job levels ranging from high school diploma to degree-level positions. Job openings are available in production, welding, accounting, and others.

Job seekers are asked to bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews on-site and pre-employment testing.

Two sessions of the job fair will be held. The first is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both will be held on the campus of South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly