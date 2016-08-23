2-0 Raiders finding their mojo

It's still incredibly early in the high school football season, but you'll have to forgive the Southland Raiders for feeling good about themselves these days.

When you've only won six games over the last two years, a good start can bring confidence. That's what the Raiders are feeling right now.

"We're feeling great," says senior lineman Mitchel Goodin.

The Raiders rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory over Westfield Friday night, beating the Hornets for the first time since 2006. The win pushed Rod Murray's Raiders to 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

Murray believes a large amount of experience has helped bring the success. The Raiders lost only five players from last year's team, and Murray believes that's paying off.

"The kids have to play the games. They believe something good is going to happen," Murray says. "These kids are understanding what they're job is. We've got a bunch of experience. They're better at it. They're playing faster, They're playing smarter."

Southland will go for a 3-0 record Friday night when they host Westwood.

