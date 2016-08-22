WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (08/22/16): TCC's Williams soars to score

Thomas County Central fans had plenty to cheer for Friday night.

Senior QB Kelias Williams brought them to their feet with our Play of the Week.

Running that veer offense, Williams kept the ball, taking off left. He faked inside, then bounced outside behind a block and took off down the sideline.

With only one man to beat, Williams launched himself from near the five yard line for the touchdown. It was part of a 41-point half for TCC, who beat Worth Co. 48-7.

Williams' run received nearly 55% of the vote in our Play of the Week poll.

TCC hits the road Friday, but don't have to go far. The Jackets visit their crosstown rival, Thomasville, Friday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.