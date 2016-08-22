Residents get answers about high utility bills in Moultrie

Officials answered questions and helped residents in Moultrie with their high utility bills on Monday. (Source: WALB)

People concerned about high utility bills in Moultrie got answers and money-saving tips Monday night.

The city hosted a question and answer forum. Officials showed customers how their bills are calculated, talked about billing options that include spreading payments out, and offered free energy audits to show people how to make their homes more energy-efficient.

"Utility bills are high. They're high for everyone, so we want to do everything we can to make it fair, to make it as easy as we can for people to deal with this high expense," said City Manager Peter Dillard.

Dillard added that our hot summer has led to higher than usual bills.

He said the city can chart bills with temperatures. That helps them identify potential inaccuracies in a customer's bill so the city can then fix any problems.

