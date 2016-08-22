Government leaders meet with community members

Government leaders in are working to familiarize themselves with the community they serve.

Workers from city and county agencies, non-profits and even restaurants began to do that last weekend with a cookout.

Tift State Court Judge Herbert Benson said local governments are trying to start a dialog with citizens.

Benson said the success of this weekend's event has him excited to keep up the discussions more regularly.

"There wasn't any heavy duty conversation, but it is just a matter of getting to know one and another better and learning who they are instead of seeing a picture on TV or in the paper," Benson said.

Benson said community members can expect an annual cook out and more events in the future.

