New businesses mean positive things for Albany's economy

Many new businesses are coming to Albany and the Albany Chamber of Commerce is happy about it.

Cheddar's will be the first to open it's doors next month, with Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Chipotle and even an Edible Arrangements soon to follow.

Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Barbara Rivera Holmes says though the focus has been on these chain restaurants lately -- Albany also has a great blend of local enterprises and that's part of what draws in these national chains.

"We like to put people to work here in Albany, and we've had an excellent string of announcements by the Albany-Dougherty economic development commission relative to economic growth and capital investment and we see our retailers and our food and beverage providers continue to open up shop and put people to work," said Holmes.

Holmes adds that Albany is seeing strong growth in not only it's food and beverage sectors, but also it's industrial sectors.

Many of the businesses have an tentative opening date sometime this fall.

