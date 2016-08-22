New businesses mean positive things for Albany's economy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New businesses mean positive things for Albany's economy

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Cheddar's sits off N Westover road (Source: WALB) Cheddar's sits off N Westover road (Source: WALB)
A number of nationally recognized restaurants and businesses are opening new locations in Albany. (Source: WALB) A number of nationally recognized restaurants and businesses are opening new locations in Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Many new businesses are coming to Albany and the Albany Chamber of Commerce is happy about it.

A number of nationally recognized restaurants and businesses are opening new locations in Albany.

Cheddar's will be the first to open it's doors next month, with Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Chipotle and even an Edible Arrangements soon to follow.

Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Barbara Rivera Holmes says though the focus has been on these chain restaurants lately -- Albany also has a great blend of local enterprises and that's part of what draws in these national chains.

"We like to put people to work here in Albany, and we've had an excellent string of announcements by the Albany-Dougherty economic development commission relative to economic growth and capital investment and we see our retailers and our food and beverage providers continue to open up shop and put people to work," said Holmes.

Holmes adds that Albany is seeing strong growth in not only it's food and beverage sectors, but also it's industrial sectors.

Many of the businesses have an tentative opening date sometime this fall.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly