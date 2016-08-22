Lee improves boat launching areas

Two popular launch points along Lee County's waterways are improving day-trip prospects.



Crews with Public Works have been clearing out the brush and leveling out areas along the Kinchafoonee Creek at U.S. 19 Bridge.

Without disturbing the trees or the creek's buffer, room is being made to add picnic tables, trash cans, and security lightening for people to picnic and relax.

"Since we started the project we have seen an increase use of it with people down here fishing. And on the weekends, sometimes you will see 20-25 cars parked out here where people have accessed the creek with their canoes and kayaks," said Lee Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wright.



The Highway 32 Bridge launch is also being improved, too. Community leaders say the increase of boat traffic, especially on the weekend, has launched three canoe rental companies serving Lee County.

They will also be improving the Forrester parkway Bridge over Muckalee Creek, and Pinewood Road.



