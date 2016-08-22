Light the LAMP to help assist programs in homeless shelter

"Our mission is a hand up, not a handout." Sharah Denton, Development Director. (Source: WALB)

All donations will help with programs to get people who use the shelter back on their feet. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, kicked off their first Light the LAMP fundraiser. (Source: WALB)

People can now honor a loved one while also helping the homeless in Valdosta.

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, kicked off their first Light the LAMP fundraiser.

Those interested can make a donation in honor of a loved one.

All donations will help with programs to get people who use the shelter back on their feet.

"Our mission is a hand up, not a handout. So, we want to provide every opportunity we can for residents to become self sufficient and not be in the shelter longer than they need to be," said Sharah Denton, the Development Director of LAMP.

They hope to raise enough money for a new van.

To learn how you can help, visit the Light the LAMP website. To make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.