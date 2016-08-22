Lowndes Co. officials urge pet owners to be aware of rabies

They are reminding citizens to make sure all pets have rabies shots. (Source: WALB)

Officials in Lowndes County said 2 dogs were exposed to rabies earlier this month from playing with a bat.

They are reminding citizens to make sure all pets have rabies shots.

And any exposure to bats needs to be reported to animal services.

"It can easily be avoided. Two things: Number one, report it right away if you do come in contact with a bat. Second of all, make sure your animals are vaccinated against rabies," said Paige Dukes of Lowndes County Public Information.

Officials also said you should never dispose of a bat, make sure you call animal services.

They will get the bat and send it off for rabies testing.

