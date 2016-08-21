Family mourns Ashburn man, dead after chase

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated a shooting, following a police chase in Ashburn Saturday night. An Ashburn man shot himself after crashing his car getting away from police.

Family members say they're shocked by the events that happened Saturday night.

Willie Andrew McCoy walked the road Sunday, where his brother died only hours prior.

53-year-old Curtis Lee McCoy drove off Raines Road after being chased by police Saturday night.

The Turner County Coroner said McCoy died from a single gunshot wound within his own car, not fired by police.

Willie said he's gotten very little sleep since then, as the two brothers, who come from a large family, shared a strong bond.

"Too close, that's one of the closest brothers that I've got," said McCoy.

McCoy said authorities were clearing the wreck from the area until 4 a.m.

Law enforcement said they were initially responding to a domestic dispute.

McCoy adds that he's learned a little bit about life through the experience.

"You've got to put god first, let god handle it," said McCoy.

McCoy said he was surprised by what happen, but most of all, he misses his little brother.

"I love him. I'm going to miss him, especially my mom. She's talking about him now. She's saying he's over at my brother's house, but he's not. He's gone," said McCoy.

McCoy said life is tough, but he's working to persevere.

Authorities have yet to report any other injuries stemming from the incident.

