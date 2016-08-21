Peanut growers warned about harmful rain, disease issues

The moisture from recent rain could increase risk of plant disease (Source: WALB)

Researchers are warning South Georgia peanut farmers that recent rain could be just as harmful as it is helpful.

While the moisture was needed, UGA Extension Agent Scott Monfort says it could increase the risk of plant diseases.

Monfort says growers will begin to harvest peanuts around a month from now.

He adds that the best way to prevent a disease issue from getting out of control is to act upon it early on.

"With good things, we also have to manage the bad things still. So, I hope growers are out taking care and being ahead of the disease problems, taking care of any issues we might have," said Monfort.

Monfort says growers can contact their county extension offices for more information.

