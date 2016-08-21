National Park Service celebrates 100 years

The organization will hold events all over the country (Source: WALB)

The Historic Site had a celebration event of its own (Source: WALB)

The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site is celebrating a milestone along with other national parks this week. The National Park Service is turning 100 years old.

The government organization will hold a number of events across the country to mark the achievement.

Park Ranger Randy Dillard says those at the Jimmy Carter Historic Site are also participating in the festivities.

"Even if you couldn't make it out today, come and visit our park. This is the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. We have program going on called find your park. So, we encourage everyone to come out and visit the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site," said Dillard.

The National Park Service will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.