Albany gangs work toward peace with truce

People upset by violence yelled out as they marched from the Civic Center to the Albany Civil Rights Institute Saturday morning.

Many cried out for peace, but some of those calls were coming from somewhere you might not expect.

Gang members from four groups in Albany have come together to coordinate a 100-day truce.

Islam Qawiy, founder of the movement now called the 'United Family for Justice', said violence can be a complicated issue.

"There is no sense in a lot of things that are going on in Albany," Qawiy said. "If you don't want crime, you've got to provide jobs. That's just it. Bottom line."

So, Saturday, he said he's doing what he can to help out by telling others not to be violent and making the peace treaty public and official.

Gang members said they will work with police, churches and others in the community to provide economic opportunity, stop violence and increase voter participation.

"What we're hoping is the end result where we can bring everybody to the table and have creative discussions on how we can better our community and better ourselves," Colby Carroll, a member of the United Family for Justice, said.

Qawiy said he's been a Gangster Disciple for more than twenty years, but what he saw at the march was exciting.

"Everybody will catch that vibe," Qawiy said. "It will start picking up and eventually it will just go away because its only a fad. Gang life is a fad man."

A speaker from the Albany Civil Rights Institute also addressed the group about the importance of being an educated voter.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.