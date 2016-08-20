Darton college promotes women's health with community event

Hundreds of women came to the event (Source: WALB)

The expo introduced many health vendors and officials (Source: WALB)

Keeping women healthy and happy was the goal of an event at Darton State College on Saturday.

Titled 'What Women Want', the expo brought together many types of vendors and officials from Phoebe Putney hospital.

Attendees could shop around and get health screenings.

Phoebe Community Benefits Coordinator Darrell Sabbs says keeping women informed is critical to ensuring the entire community is healthy.

"They are the ones who most times take care of family members. So, it's important that women be as knowledgeable, informed of the kinds of remedies and treatments of the options available," said Darrell Sabbs, Benefits Coordinator.

Sabbs says the event drew hundreds of women throughout the day.

