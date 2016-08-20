Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm celebrates National Honeybee Day

Each beekeeper had a booth to teach more about the ecosystem (Source: WALB)

An insect that some might consider a pest was celebrated just outside of Plains earlier Saturday.

The Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm hosted a National Honeybee Day celebration.

The event brought together beekeepers from across the state.

Each beekeeper set up their own booth where they taught people about honeybees and their importance to the ecosystem and agriculture.

"We're here celebrating the honeybee. The honeybee is very vital to our ecosystem. One third of the food we eat is pollinated by honeybees," said Randy Dillard park ranger.

Ranger Randy Dillard says the event was hosted at the historic site because beekeeping was a big part of Jimmy Carter's childhood.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.