Justice march organizers say gang leaders agree to truce

Organizers of a march in Albany say they've gotten gang leaders to agree to a truce as they work to end violence in the city.

They invite everyone to join the United Family for Justice March Saturday morning. It will start at the Civic Center at 9:00 and will end with speakers and a voter registration drive at the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

March organizer Islam Qawiy said, "There's too many crimes. There are too many deaths, too many murders, and we just felt like we can do something to change the community and the heart of the people in the community to change their hearts as far as crime and doing the right thing."

He said organizers want to build better relationships between young people and the police. They've got support of businesses and religious leaders, but Qawiy said they need people from all walks of like to work together to make Albany a better and safer place to live.

