Phoebe offers college sports physicals

College students in south Georgia got their pre-season sports physicals.

Young athletes from Darton College and Albany State University got a complete physical and orthopedic exam at Phoebe Orthopedics.

For some students, this was their first medical exam.

"Some of them never have any medical care. They come over here, they have a heart murmur, asthma, you know, things that could be potentially life threatening," said Rebecca Borer, Darton Head Athletic Trainer.

"It's very important for us to guide them through the season. We like to get a baseline of how they are. It impacts on their performance ultimately, and it impacts on their health," said Nur Nurbhair, Phoebe Orthopedic Surgeon.

The waiting room was packed with students.

More than 200 were seen Friday.

