Cordele business owner questions insurance commissioner's investigative methods

The owner of a south Georgia insurance company describes a raid on his corporate office in Cordele Thursday as "bullying" and "harassment".

Southern Harvest Insurance was raided by investigators with the state insurance commissioner's office. They seized computers and other potential evidence.

Owner Joe Owens says armed officers threatened his family and employees with prison time. He says they even interviewed people without an attorney present and taped them.

Owens says that is "totally wrong".

"(Agents) came into our office with 20 ladies (working there), harassed everybody, (they) came in with pistols, and it was just the most unprofessional thing I have ever seen. I am so disappointed in the insurance department for conducting anything this way," said Owens.

Owens says that he has been in business for 50 years and has 27 offices and hundreds of employees.

Owens says he was willing to cooperate and give them information and he's upset that Commissioner Ralph Hudgens didn't just ask for the information instead of storming into their office armed and terrifying his family and employees.

Owens denies any allegations of wrong-doing.

