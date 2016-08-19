Day of Caring has largest turn out in organization's history

Volunteers did everything from cleaning yards, painting, to sorting food at the food bank. (Source: Valdosta United Way)

Nearly 350 folks volunteered for the Day of Caring (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of folks spent their morning finishing projects across Valdosta.

Volunteers did everything from cleaning yards, painting, to sorting food at the food bank.

It was all a part of The Valdosta United way's Day of Caring.

This year the organization had nearly 350 volunteers, the biggest turnout they've every had.

"With is being Winnersville I think it shows the real team spirit of our community. We get together on Friday night and duke it out, but we got together Friday morning and loved on each other. That really makes a difference," said Erin Blanton, development coordinator.

Volunteers helped out at 19 different locations.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.