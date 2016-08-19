GAME OF THE WEEK: (8/19/16) Valdosta vs. Lowndes

The Winnersville classic is WALB's Game of the Week for the first week of Friday night football. (Source: WALB)

The high school football season kicks off Friday with one of the biggest rivalries in the country, and it's a sold out game in Valdosta.

At 8 p.m. there will be 10,100 fans at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Mid-August is early for any game, but fierce rivals Lowndes High and Valdosta will make history, playing each other in the season opener for the very first time.

The Vikings moved up to class 7-A. Leaving the Wildcats in 6-A, forcing them to play in a non-region game.

"That first win is important, and then you stack all this other stuff on it. It makes it that much more important. But for our kids, it's just the first game. I don't ever want to downplay this game, but next week will come as well. But this game will be big," said Valdosta Head Coach Alan Rodemaker. "I think as soon as the schedule came out, people said, 'Hey, 900. Hey, Lowndes, big game for us, it's game one. We're 0 and 0 right now.' We're excited to play Lowndes for this game."

"We're going for our first win of the season," said Lowndes Head Coach Randy McPherson.

The region realignment makes it the first time since 1967 the two schools were in separate regions, adding more fuel to the flames of the Winnersville Classic.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game has been sold out since early this week, and it's going to be a great atmosphere in Death Valley.

