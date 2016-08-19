Lee Co. earns opening season victory at Corky Kell

Lee County rode a stout defense and power running game to it's seventh straight opening season win Thursday night, holding off Jones Co. 20-13 in Macon.

Senior RB Mark Robinson ran for 157 yards, and the Trojan defense forced three Greyhound turnovers in a game that ended just before midnight.

"Jones County is a really good team, and they're going to win a lot of games. We're just happy to get out of here with a win," Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio says.

The Trojans led 20-6 with 3:35 to play. A late hit penalty extended the Greyhounds drive, and Jones cashed in the penalty with a touchdown pass to make it a 20-13 game with 1:35 left.

Lee recovered the onside kick, but went three and out, giving Jones got one final chance. The Greyhounds ran out of time with the ball near midfield.

"We let them off the hook a few times there. I think we relaxed, we thought we had the game won," Fabrizio says. "Against a good football team like Jones County, you can't do that."

For the first 45 minutes though, the Trojans defense was dominant. Akilies Leroy led the way with eight tackles, forced fumble, and fumble recovery, and Lee County held Jones County to just 230 total yards.

"Our defense is aggressive and we always will be," says LB Tory Carter.

"We expect our defense to play well. They had to play a lot of snaps tonight, but continually rose to the occasion," Fabrizio says. "But against good teams, we have to play well for 48 minutes."

The Trojans' offense was expected to be a work in progress, and that showed. Lee moved the ball well, but several drives sputtered in the red zone. That's something Fabrizio was not pleased with.

He was happy with his running game. Robinson and Giavonte Daniels each had rushing touchdowns. Robinson consistently stayed on his feet after the first Greyhound hit.

"This is what we train for. We beat our bodies down all week, so this is our one glory day," Robinson laughs. "It's a physical game, and that's why we all play. Either you're going to give the hit, or get hit. That was my mentality tonight."

"Mark's a big, strong back. He gets a lot of yards after contact. He had a great night," Fabrizio says. "That's what we expect out of him."

The Trojans move to 1-0 on the season, and have an extra day to prepare for next week's clash at Class 5A #5 Bainbridge.

