Wright, Albritten qualify for Dawson mayor race

A surprise today as qualifying wrapped up for city elections in Dawson.

Embattled Mayor Christopher Wright will seeking a third term even as he faces the possibility of being removed from office by the governor.

And for the third time, he'll go up against Dawson's former mayor, Robert Albritten, who wants his old job back.

Christopher Wright has been indicted on multiple felony child molestation charges.

We asked Dawson's City Attorney, Tommy Coleman if the serious nature of the charges prohibits Mayor Wright from seeking a third term.

"I don't think the legal problems the incumbent Mayor has prohibit him from running," said Coleman.

But, in a strange twist, Wright could be removed from office because of the indictment.

The Governor's Office has the necessary paperwork in hand to call a Tribunal to decide whether the mayor stays in office.

"As I read the code, he is required to, once he gets the indictment, to impanel the tribunal and from that point forward it becomes an issue of may," said Coleman.

The Tribunal may recommend Wright be removed, and the governor may choose to do so.

Any removal is temporary, through the end of Wright's second term December 31st.

"Once someone is convicted of a felony they are automatically out of public office," said Coleman.

But Wright first has to beat Dawson's former and long-serving mayor, Robert Albritten.

Wright defeated Albritten in 2012 and again in 2014, both by narrow margins.

WALB attempted to speak with both candidates, and asked more than a dozen citizens in Dawson to speak with us on camera about the race, but with no success.

One person said they were afraid to speak on camera about the Mayor's race, worried about retaliation for their small business.

The election is November 8th.

