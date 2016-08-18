Qualification ends Friday for Dawson mayor seat

No one has qualified yet to run for mayor of Dawson, not even the embattled mayor himself.

It's qualifying week for some municipalities, including the city of Dawson.

Dawson's Mayor Christopher Wright is facing child sex charges.

He was also cited recently for impersonating a police officer in Albany.

And just last week, the city's commission asked him to step down.

Wright's term ends in December.

Qualifying for his mayoral seat ends Friday at noon.

