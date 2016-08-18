New VHS campus on track to open in 2018

Once finished in the fall of 2018, the new school will span 270 thousand square feet on the first level alone. (Source: Valdosta City Schools)

A big new south Georgia high school is taking shape.

Construction is well underway on what will become the new Valdosta High School.

"It is wildcat yellow, just for the record," said Project Manager Brett Diamon.

"We're black and gold through and through, literally," said Superintendent Dr. William Cason.

Tall yellow steel pillars represent a new beginning for Valdosta High School.

"Everyday there's something new going on out there and so it is a site to see," explained Cason.

"Brick, steel is being set, the foundations are being installed," said Diamon.

Once finished in the fall of 2018, the new school will span 270 thousand square feet on the first level alone.

The school will also boast interactive technology, aimed at getting the students more involved.

"It's set up for the bring your own device to school. A lot of wireless," said Diamon.

"21st century technology allows for them to be more engaged in their learning, Be more active in their learning, and it's a part of STEM," explained Cason.

When people drive by, they can see construction is well underway.

Weather hasn't set the crew back, the building is still set to be completed on time.

But school officials said that faculty and students are both anxiously awaiting for the school to be finished.

"They're really ready to be that first class, or that first graduating class, or that teacher to have that first classroom in the new building, to be able to walk the grounds," said Cason.

The new site has nearly 185 acres of land, though the school only occupies roughly 75 acres, providing the campus with a lot of green space and potential to grow.

