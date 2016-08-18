GA Rep. takes time out to learn about Zika prevention

"I'm very impressed. A very proactive program. This is the best way to be, when you combine making sure the public is informed about the dangers and the safeguards, and what they need to be doing," said Carter. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia mosquito control program caught the attention of a Congressman.

Representative Buddy Carter met up with folks in Valdosta on Thursday to learn how they are fighting mosquito carried diseases like Zika.

He learned about the equipment used to catch mosquitoes and how they are tested.

Carter said the program shows how crucial prevention is.

"I'm very impressed. A very proactive program. This is the best way to be, when you combine making sure the public is informed about the dangers and the safeguards, and what they need to be doing," said Carter.

Representative Carter said that there is currently $500 million in federal funding available, some of which could be used to replicate research like this in other areas.

