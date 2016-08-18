Nashville support group helps caregivers

Folks in South Georgia caring for loved ones with dementia now have a chance to get help themselves.



The Dogwood Senior Health Center at South Georgia Medical Center will host a dementia seminar and support group.



Officials say the group will help caregivers discuss problems they may be having, and get support from one another.

"We want to give them a time to say, hey, come in, let's sit down, let's talk about this, let's work through this. We are here to help support you as well. It's just as important for the caregiver to get support as it is for the patient," said Clinical Social Worker Brantley Wheeler.



The seminar will be next Tuesday at 6:00 at Wire Grass Technical College in Valdosta. The support group will begin August 30th in Berrien County.

