WALB's Most Wanted: Wilcox and Lewis

On tonight's Most Wanted, Fitzgerald Police looking for two men they held up a credit union.



30-year-old Mickeem Wilcox, and 20-year-old Chaney Lewis have been on the run since August 8, 2016.



Officials said they went into City Colony Finance armed with a handgun, and tried to rob the people inside, but they ran off empty-handed.



They are also wanted in connection to another burglary at another local business.



Police said Wilcox has connections to Miami, Florida.



If you know where they are, Call Fitzgerald police.



Tonight, Mickeem Wilcox and Chaney Lewis become two of WALB's most wanted.

