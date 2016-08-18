Winnersville Classic sold out

If you don't already have your ticket for Friday's rivalry showdown between Lowndes and Valdosta, you're out of luck.

Valdosta High announced Wednesday the game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium has sold out.

It will be the season opener for both teams, and the Wildcats will earn the program's 900th win with a victory.

Lowndes has won nine of the last 12, but Valdosta has two in a row over the Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 Friday night.

