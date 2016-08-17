Historian remembers Horizon Mills

The building opened in the 1880s (Source:WALB)

Historians are remembering a more than 100-year-old building that is now being torn down.

Horizon Mills in Tifton opened its doors as a tobacco processing plant in the late 1880s.

The building is now undergoing demolition.

Tifton Historic Preservation Commission member Charles Styer says research on redevelopment of the space has been done in the past.

“Not everybody has a 100-year-old building," Styer said. "So, if you have them and keep them up. A lot of people will like to come.”

