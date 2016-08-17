ABAC Choir prepares for Braves Performance

Choir members have been preparing for the performance (Source:WALB)

Choir members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are preparing to represent their school at Turner Field.

The ABAC Choir will be performing the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves game Saturday.

The venue will also feature a special section for ABAC students and alumni.

Singer Rontae Angry said the group has been putting in a lot of hard work preparing for the performance.

"I think it's going to be surreal," Angry said. "I just never imagined me, at this point in my life, singing in front of a whole entire stadium, and being surrounded by friends. So, this is major."

You can find more information on how to get tickets to the event at http://www.abac.edu/more/alumni-association/travel-with-abac.

