Dry weather could impact peanut crops

A dry summer has been putting stress on some peanut farmers. (Source: WALB)

University of Georgia Researchers said around half of peanut crops in the state are irrigated, and they should be fine.

Dryland crops dependent only on rain need more moisture though.

UGA Extension agent Scott Monfort said that could produce a two crop situation where different harvests are needed.

"We're going to have to really pay attention at harvest to make the best choices that we can about when to dig them in order to achieve the best yield as well as the best quality peanut," said Monfort.

Monfort said the peanut harvest will begin in three to five weeks.

