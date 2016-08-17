Officials: Shooter at large, victim in critical condition

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots just after midnight on Hamilton Street in Valdosta. (source: WALB)

A 54-year-old man was shot Tuesday night and remains in the hospital. And the shooter is also still on the loose.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots just after midnight on Hamilton Street in Valdosta.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the torso. He is recovering at South Georgia Medical Center.

Officials said he is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to see if the shooting was drug related.

"This area, we've had some issues in the past with drug activity. In fact, we've made some arrests over there. Was this drug related? We're investigating that possibility but at this point we don't know," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

Officials said they are not ruling out the possibility that multiple people were involved.

