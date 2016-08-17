Students in Thomas Co. get STEM training

Thomas County third and fourth graders are learning computer coding and robotics, thanks to a technology grant the system received. Cross Creek Elementary students are learning computer coding and robotics thanks to a technology grant the system received.



This year, each student will learn how to use codes to program the robots in the classroom to do certain tasks. "We told them we don't play with robots in here, we're programming. Because ultimately the brain behind the robot is the students. So if they program it right it will carry out the task they are trying to accomplish, said Michele Dechman, a teacher.



"You have to do different arrows to make your person go up, down, east, or west, said student Jordan Ross.



Today the students all logged on to their iPads to complete online coding modules. "The kids don't realize it but we talked about how every job these days requires some type of technology," Dechman said.



From big robots to smaller ones, Dechman plans to have her classes know the ins and outs of coding by the end of the year. "I think it's going to be an amazing program for these kids to go through it not only teaches the fundamentals of working with computers, not being afraid of computers. But it also ties in the other classes that they go to," she said.



In addition to this new course being offered, the school has also put a strong focus on their STEM curriculum. As students enter middle and high school, they can take courses specialized to their interests as an elective such as robotics or computer science.

Students participate in these programs as part of their specials rotation schedule every week.

