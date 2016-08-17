Officials identify man electrocuted at Moultrie substation

A man was electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a Georgia Power substation in Moultrie.

Coroner Verlyn Brock confirmed the man was Don'travious Walsh, 22.

Police and paramedics were called the substation on near the intersection of MLK Drive and 3rd Avenue around 2 a.m. They found Walsh dead within the fenced-in high voltage area.

The coroner said no autopsy will be performed, but they will conduct toxicology exam to see if drugs or any other substance could have been a contributing factor to his decision to jump the fence.

His body was found at 1:30AM, and it took a few hours for Georgia power crews to cut off power so firefighters could remove it, about 4:30AM.

They're trying to figure out why Walsh scaled the fence and what exactly he did that led to the electrocution.

Power was knocked out to more than 300 customers overnight while crews worked to restore electricity.

