GHSA preseason high school football poll

The Georgia Sports Writers Association released the first GHSA Football poll of the 2016 season Tuesday. Several south Georgia teams will start the season in the Top Ten.

First place votes are listed in parentheses.

CLASS 7A:

1. Grayson (8)

2. Colquitt Co. (5)

3. Roswell

4. McEachern

5. Mill Creek

6. Camden Co.

7. Norcross

8. Westlake

9. Archer

10. Newton

CLASS 6A:

1. Houston Co. (2)

2. Allatoona (6)

3. Glynn Academy (3)

4. Lanier (1)

5. Tucker (1)

6. Northside-Warner Robins

7. Valdosta

8. Coffee

9. Dalton

10. Northgate

CLASS 5A:

1. Buford (9)

2. Stockbridge

T3. Kell

T3. Ware Co.

5. Bainbridge (1)

6. Jones Co.

7. Rome

8. East Paulding

9. Carrollton

10. Starr's Mill

CLASS 4A:

1. Cartersville (12)

2. Woodward Academy

3. Marist

4. Blessed Trinity (1)

5. Sandy Creek

6. St. Pius X

7. Jefferson

8. Mary Persons

9. Thomson

10. Carver-Columbus

CLASS 3A:

T1. Westminster (7)

T1. Calhoun (4)

3. Pace Academy (2)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Cedar Grove

6. Peach Co.

7. Westside-Macon

8. Liberty Co.

9. Lovett

10. Adairsville



CLASS 2A:

1. Fitzgerald (11)

2. Benedictine (2)

3. Vidalia

4. Dodge Co.

5. Callaway

6. Jefferson Co.

7. Heard Co.

T8. Brooks Co.

T8. Model

T10. Elbert Co.

T10. Rabun Co.

CLASS A:

T1. Eagle's Landing Christian (8)

T1. Clinch Co. (1)

3. Macon Co. (1)

4. Wesleyan

5. Darlington

6 .Commerce

7. Mt. Paran Christian

8. Prince Avenue Christian

9. Irwin Co.

10. Emanuel Co. Institute



