GHSA preseason high school football poll

The Georgia Sports Writers Association released the first GHSA Football poll of the 2016 season Tuesday. Several south Georgia teams will start the season in the Top Ten.
First place votes are listed in parentheses.
CLASS 7A:
1. Grayson (8)
2. Colquitt Co. (5)
3. Roswell
4. McEachern
5. Mill Creek
6. Camden Co.
7. Norcross
8. Westlake
9. Archer
10. Newton
CLASS 6A:
1. Houston Co. (2)
2. Allatoona (6)
3. Glynn Academy (3)
4. Lanier (1)
5. Tucker (1)
6. Northside-Warner Robins
7. Valdosta
8. Coffee
9. Dalton
10. Northgate
CLASS 5A:
1. Buford (9)
2. Stockbridge
T3. Kell
T3. Ware Co.
5. Bainbridge (1)
6. Jones Co.
7. Rome
8. East Paulding
9. Carrollton
10. Starr's Mill
CLASS 4A:
1. Cartersville (12)
2. Woodward Academy
3. Marist
4. Blessed Trinity (1)
5. Sandy Creek
6. St. Pius X
7. Jefferson
8. Mary Persons
9. Thomson
10. Carver-Columbus
CLASS 3A:
T1. Westminster (7)
T1. Calhoun (4)
3. Pace Academy (2)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Cedar Grove
6. Peach Co.
7. Westside-Macon
8. Liberty Co.
9. Lovett
10. Adairsville
CLASS 2A:
1. Fitzgerald (11)
2. Benedictine (2)
3. Vidalia
4. Dodge Co.
5. Callaway
6. Jefferson Co.
7. Heard Co.
T8. Brooks Co.
T8. Model
T10. Elbert Co.
T10. Rabun Co.
CLASS A:
T1. Eagle's Landing Christian (8)
T1. Clinch Co. (1)
3. Macon Co. (1)
4. Wesleyan
5. Darlington
6 .Commerce
7. Mt. Paran Christian
8. Prince Avenue Christian
9. Irwin Co.
10. Emanuel Co. Institute
