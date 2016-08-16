Former TCC star Bryant will miss Clemson season opener

Former Thomas County Central star Austin Bryant will miss some time for Clemson after breaking a bone in his foot at practice Monday.
The sophomore defensive end had surgery Tuesday, and is expected to miss at least the first three games of the season.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers hope to have Bryant back to face Georgia Tech September 22.
The former Yellow Jacket star played in 13 games last season, and is only defensive end on the 2016 roster with significant experience. Bryant tallied 23 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery as a freshman. His best performance came in the Orange Bowl, when he posted eight tackles and half a sack filling in for the injured Shaq Lawson.
Clemson opens the season September 3 at Auburn.
