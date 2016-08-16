Automated parking lot: One of many improvements coming to region - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Automated parking lot: One of many improvements coming to regional airport

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport's parking lot will become fully automated in two weeks.

Right now, people have to pay a cashier when they leave the lot.

Starting September 1, drivers will pay parking fees at a new Central Pay Station machine inside the terminal building.

It will accept cash, credit and debit cards.

The transportation director said that it's the first of several customer improvements coming to Albany's airport.

