Dawson officer makes cameo in kids music video

A Dawson officer decided to jump in on a music video kids were shooting in front of the courthouse. (Source: WALB)

Three young aspiring music stars shot a YouTube video in front of the Terrell County courthouse steps.

And a Dawson police officer jumped into the dance with them.

Officer Gene Bryant's moves earned him the appreciation of the rappers.

Bryant is a well-loved part-time officer in Dawson.

He works full-time at Fort Valley State University.

