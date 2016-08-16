Georgia Veterans State Park to build additional campsites

The park will build five campsites (Source:WALB)

You might find it a little easier to go camping at Georgia Veterans State Park next year.

The organization received around $25,000 of grant money to create five new campsites.

The addition will generate at least $1,000 of extra revenue per month.

Park Manager Jeb Bell said the funds from the Friends of Georgia Veterans State Park and another larger statewide organization were needed.

"From the end of March this year to July Fourth Weekend, we were completely full every weekend," Bell said. "We had to turn people away because we did not have enough space for them."

Managers expect the project to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.