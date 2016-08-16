Crisp County health workers receive award

Both the hospital and EMS received the award (Source:WALB)

Crisp County EMS and Crisp Regional Hospital are being recognized for their ability to respond to one of the deadliest types of heart attacks.

The organizations received a Care of Excellence Award from the State Office of Rural Health.

The honor highlights their success in fighting STEMI heart attacks over the last year.

EMS Director David Edwards said the efforts ultimately could save lives.

"That can mean the difference in a person walking out of that hospital that next day with no damage to maybe a lifetime of medical problems," Edwards said.

Medical workers said they will continue to evaluate and improve their services.

