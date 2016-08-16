Former Albany officer collects donations for Baton Rouge families

Those who would like to make a donation can drop off toiletries and other items to Razor's Edge, next to Dollar General on Westover Boulevard. (Source: WALB)

An Albany police officer is collecting items to send to families in Baton Rouge. (Source: WALB)

A former Albany police officer is sending boxes of supplies to Louisiana flood victims. And he needs the public's help.

Manswell Peterson and his wife have already shipped boxes to help about 40 families in Baton Rogue.

He has a contact in Louisiana who is identifying families and their specific needs, right down to the size of their children's shoes and clothes.

That contact will deliver the boxes to the families since the mail service is down in flooded areas.

Peterson said that he has been flooded out twice, and he and his wife feel called to help.

"Well, it's just the fact we saw families without, and sometimes you have to step up and say okay, I'm going to do it, I'm not going to wait for everybody else to do it, I'm not going to wait for the government to organize because that can take awhile. Let's get it to them instantly, no red tape," said Peterson.

Those who would like to make a donation can drop off toiletries and other items to Razor's Edge, next to Dollar General on Westover Boulevard.

People can also help with shipping costs, the Peterson's have spent close to $700 so far.

Anyone who would like to help a specific family can contact Peterson directly. He can be reached at manswellp@yahoo.com.

