Arrest made in Lowndes Co. vehicle thefts

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say committed dozens of crimes.

Over the past few weeks deputies have received dozens of reports of thefts from vehicles.

Joshua Robinson is now in the Lowndes County jail charged with those thefts.

He was arrested August 15th after officers received a tip and searched Robinson's home.

Officials say they recovered some of the stolen property while searching his home.

However, deputies say Robinson never forcefully entered any vehicles.

"This was a crime of opportunity," explained Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, "This person walked around neighborhoods, so far as we know, and would just check for unlocked cars. If the car was locked, he simply went to another car."

Deputies expect to make additional arrests in this case.

