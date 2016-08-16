'Empty Bowls' helps fight hunger

Folks in South Georgia are teaming up to fight hunger and they are looking to the community for help. (Source: WALB)

The Empty Bowls fundraiser will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia (Source: WALB)

Folks in South Georgia are teaming up to fight hunger and they are looking to the community for help.

"I have kept these on my desk for 3 years to remind myself that we need to do this," said Cheryl Oliver, executive director of the Turner Center for the Arts.

Two small bowls, made by a friend years ago, remind Oliver to help others. The empty bowls act as a reminder to help raise awareness for hunger in the local community.

"We do have a need in our community and we all need to join together to solve it," urged Oliver.

Oliver is now making an effort to raise that awareness. The Turner Center for the Arts is preparing for the Empty Bowls event. It is a fundraiser that will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia.

"Any money raised will go to help benefit our programs and help us feed those in need in our community," explained Second Harvest Food Bank marketing director Eliza McCall.

Right now organizers are asking potters to make and donate small bowls. The donated bowls will be sold for a dinner event.

"We're looking forward to this year's event because it's a fresh take on how things have been done in the past," said McCall.

It's an event organizers say is a call to action to help end hunger in South Georgia.

"Raising the awareness of hunger in our community is something all of us should be concerned about," Oliver said.

Organizers ask all bowls be donated by September 14th, they can be dropped off at The Turner Center for the Arts.

The dinner reception will be October 24th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.